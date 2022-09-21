Taranaki update on upcoming public holiday hours - Te Whatu Ora Taranaki

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 17:04

Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki advises that due to the observation of the one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, our services will be as per usual public holiday service provision, with the exception of the New Plymouth Vaccination Centre (Baker Tilly building, 109 Powderham Street), which will be closed.

