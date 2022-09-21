We’re better than Pigeony Mcpigeon face - WellingtonNZ

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 17:41

We are calling on you, yes you, to help name the pigeons

Across the beautiful city of Te Whangaui-A-Tara we have ten bronze pigeons - each one illustrating the powerful impact living and working in the capital had on our most innovative entrepreneurs in helping them conquer the business world, says WellingtonNZ GM Marketing and Comms Todd Barberel.

"We’re laying down the whero and asking for some help to name our feathered friends," Barberel says.

"People are now hunting the birds and their stories out, and we thought it would add to the fun for people to put forward a name. They represent the effect of living in Wellington, and we want Wellingtonians to have ownership over them, be inspired by them, and have a bit of fun."

Lorenzo from Scopa reckons the one clutching a piece of pizza in its mouth representing his businesses could be Guido, Pidgie Widgie, or Giuseppe Pepperoni, but his friends call him Pepper Pige.

Joe Harawira from 3 MÄori Boys, which developed the drink Wai MÄnuka, thinks a potential name for their bird is Harikoa, which means joy, happiness, delight.

While Fix and Fogg’s Roman Jewell suggests Cash Hughes or Al Mond for the cheeky bird sticking its head in the nut butter jar.

So, if a revelation has hit and you have a name or two, maybe you think Scopa’s pigeon deserves an Italian name like Leonardo (don’t worry, it’s been around less than 25 years, so that’s still a safe name) all you have to do is head along to WellingtonNZ Instagram stories or our Facebook page over the next week and send us a name, we will then put the shortlisted names out to a vote.