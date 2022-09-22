NBS Rescue Helicopter appeal kicks off this weekend

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 15:16

It is an all-too familiar sight in our skies - the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter whose crew are often the difference between life and death.

While we know that the helicopter is there should we need it, many people might not know that the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is a charity-run community service that relies on fundraising and community support to stay in the air.

This October is the NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal and NBS are asking people across the Top of South what they can do to get behind the crew.

NBS CEO Tony Cadigan says that NBS’ support for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is stronger than ever.

"NBS is a major sponsor of the Trust because their work aligns so well to our own goal of making a meaningful difference in our communities," Tony says.

"This is the third year NBS has led an appeal and we are always grateful for the way people support the cause.

"When you support the appeal, you are directly helping to keep this helicopter crew in the air, doing an absolutely incredible job year-round that no-one else can do."

Trust General Manager Paula Muddle emphasises the appeal’s critical contribution. "Fundraising and donations contribute 40 per cent of the costs of this essential service. We have a $1.65 million shortfall in operational costs each year to fundraise for," Paula says.

"We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support, and in particular for the support from all of our sponsors, including NBS’ ongoing financial assistance."

The appeal launches this weekend

The 2022 NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal will launch at the Tasman Mako rugby match at Trafalgar Park on Saturday 24 September.

If all goes to plan and the helicopter is not on one of its life-saving missions, match-goers will be treated to the sight of the helicopter touching down on the field where two children will deliver the game ball to players.

The WhakatÅ« Girls Rugby Trust will collect donations during the afternoon game and NBS will match these donations dollar for dollar.

How people can get involved

Donations can be made at any NBS Branch or online at nbshelicopterappeal.nz

You can make a general donation or donate the cost of essential gear such as a paramedic’s helmet or crew member’s harness.

Show your support by becoming an appeal supporter by buying an appeal sticker or host a fundraising event in your workplace or neighbourhood.

Keep an eye out for a fun fundraising activity that the whole family can take part in - to be announced by NBS in October: nbshelicopterappeal.nz

Quick facts

The crew respond to an average of 500 call-outs throughout the Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Buller regions each year

The service is available non-stop: 24/7, 365 days a year

The average cost of one call-out is $3,500

In August alone, the helicopter made 30 missions. In the last 12 months from August 2021 they flew 411 missions.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is partially funded by a joint venture between ACC and the Ministry of Health. The remaining 40% of operational costs ($1.65M per annum) must be raised through sponsorships and fundraising.

The rescue helicopter crew comprise pilots, crewmen and critical care flight paramedics.