More voting paper collection bin options - Ruapehu District Council

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 15:21

Ruapehu voters have many more options for getting their voting papers in for this election with more voting bins now available at multiple new venues across the District.

Voting papers should have been received by all registered voters this week and need to be completed and returned before midday on election day, Saturday 8 October.

Any enrolled voter who has not received their voting papers by now should contact Council’s Electoral Officer Tasha Paladin on 07 895 8188.

Chief Executive Clive Manley said that Council was hoping to see a big lift in the number of people voting especially now that Council will have Maori Wards for the first time and a new northern Community Board.

"Voter turnout for the 2019 elections was 48.87% which was an improvement on the 2016 turnout of 46.47% and just ahead of the average voter turnout for all councils of 48.3%," he said.

"Council would like to see as many people as possible having their say on who will represent them and our local community issues for the next three years.

Although a number of long serving elected members including the mayor are not standing again there is strong competition for every seat on the District Council, Community Boards and Regional Council.

There are four candidates for Mayor, 12 for six General Ward councillor seats, six for three Maori Ward seats, nine for five Taumarunui-Ohura Community Board seats, seven for five Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board seats, six for five Owhango-National Park Community Board seats and two for one Horizons Regional Council seat.

People wanting more information on the election including candidate profiles should see Council's website ruapehudc.govt.nz

Voting papers can be returned by post or dropped into one of the voting bins located at; Council offices in Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi, Kakahi General Store, National Park Service Station, Raetihi Information Centre, New World Taumarunui, Unichem Taumarunui, and the Ohura, Matiere and Raetihi Cosmopolitan Clubs.

If people are posting their voting papers in, we encourage them to do so as early as possible to ensure they are received in time for the count.

Any eligible voter without voting papers can come into their local Council office to make a special vote."

Mr Manley said that voting for Ruapehu District Council and the Community Boards was by Single Transferable Voting (STV), while voting for Horizons Regional Council was by First Past the Post (FPP).

"Voting by either STV or FPP is equally simple.

With STV which is being used for the Mayor, Councilors and Community Board members, you rank the candidates you want to vote for in order of preference by putting a 1 by your first choice candidate, a 2 by your second choice and so on.

You can vote for as many, or as few candidates as you like, however if you do not want to see someone elected leave the space by their name blank.

For the FPP system, which Horizons is using, you simply put a tick alongside the candidate you wish to vote for.

Preliminary results for the election will be available in the afternoon of election day, Saturday 8 October, and will be posted on Council's website and Facebook page," he said.