Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 15:30

The Korean Consulate in Auckland will host the 11th Korean Film Festival in conjunction with the Korean Cinerama Trust and Ellen Melville Center from 06th to 08th Oct at Academy Cinemas. This three-day festival is returning with six films across a range of genres after three years in abeyance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event is a part of Korean Culture Week, which will take place on the first week of October.

The 2022 Cannes best director prize-winning Korean film Decision to Leave will open the Korean Film Festival in Auckland on 5th Oct with a VIP reception.

Decision to leave is Director Chan-Wok Park's latest film and attracted favorable reviews and rat ings after winning the best director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Decision to leave will be screened in local theaters in late October. The programme includes Minari (2021), which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Yuh Jung Youn), Parasite (2019), the double winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Oscar for the Best Picture and three other Korean films.

The Festival will sate the thirst for film that has been building since the COVID-19 lockdowns amongst those who are interested in and follow Korean films.

For more information visit the official website of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea and Insta gram @KoreanConsulateAKL.

Free tickets are available at www.academycinemas.co.nz or scan the QR code below.

Date Time Movie

Thursday, 06th October 3.00 pm How To Steal A Dog

6.00 pm Minari

Friday, 07th October 3.00 pm The Face Reader

6.00 pm Decision To Leave

9.00 pm The Suspect

Saturday. 08th October 3.00 pm Minari

6.00 pm Parasite