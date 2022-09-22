Daily election returns online - Queenstown Lakes District Council

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 17:08

To help everyone keep abreast of election turnout in the current Queenstown Lakes District elections, we’re publishing daily returns (the number of voting papers returned, including special votes made at QLDC offices) on our website.

You can find them here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections#returns

The percentage figure is based on the total eligible electorate in the district.

The numbers are usually updated every weekday morning (hence you might see a jump at the start of each week).