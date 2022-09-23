Grand opening of new clubhouse - The Trusts Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 11:36

The Trusts Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club is proud to announce the official opening of its state-of-the art new clubhouse lifesaving facility and community venue. Covid-19 has delayed the opening of the building which has been in use since late 2021. The opening will begin at 11.00am on Saturday 24 September with a procession to the new clubhouse form the Karekare Beach Main Carpark and will conclude around 2.00pm.

‘We are just so pleased to now be able to invite all the stakeholders who have been responsible for this great achievement to personally attend the opening of the club, and for us to be able to thank them properly for all their work and effort in bringing the project to fruition’, said club president David Munro today.

The new building will be formally opened by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff following a blessing of the magnificent Pou Whenua which has been gifted to the club by Te Kawerau a Maki and stands at the entrance to the new building.

‘Following the formalities there will be a Hangi lunch for the 230 guests after a group photograph on the beach,’ said David Munro. ‘Then the following day on Sunday 25th September the club will be open to the community and other supporters of the club to see and tour the magnificent new facility’ he concluded.