New Zealand’s Triathlon World Cup is back!

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 12:26

The Tri Taranaki Festival team are thrilled to announce the return of elite international racing in New Plymouth, with the World Triathlon Cup returning to New Zealand’s shores next March. This triathlon spectacle is set to have a full field of top ranked triathletes from around the globe, due to the qualification period ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"After three years of the Tri Taranaki Festival weaving its way through the COVID environment we are proud and excited to be bringing back a World Cup race to the shores of Ngamotu Beach on Sunday 26 March,’ said Shanelle Barrett, Event Director, Tri Taranaki Festival.

"It will be the 11th time that a World Cup has been hosted in New Plymouth, with the last being in 2019 where 32 nations competed. We are so proud of our event as it has something for everyone, and through the support from Tri NZ and the Taranaki Community, we will once again see first time triathletes able to finish on the famous blue carpet, and then stay to watch the world class international athletes competing for valuable points towards qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics."

Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive of Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga added, "We’re thrilled to see the World Triathlon Cup return to NgÄmotu Taranaki in 2023, and look forward to welcoming the world’s most elite international triathletes as they experience the very best of our region by foot, bike, and sea."

Tri Taranaki Festival have worked closely over the past months with the Tri NZ team to confirm this world class event. Pete de Wet, CE Triathlon NZ commented, "We are extremely excited to have a World Cup back in New Zealand, and it has been great supporting Shanelle through the discussions with World Triathlon, to get the event approved. It’s awesome that our elite athletes will have quality racing here in New Zealand, and I am confident that the event will be well supported by other nations from around the world, as they gear up for a European summer of competition."

The Tri Taranaki Festival team would like to thank Triathlon New Zealand, Venture Taranaki, all event partners, volunteers and of course the competitors in supporting the event over the past years and are looking forward to rolling out the blue carpet once again on 26th March 2023 on Ngamotu Beach, New Plymouth.

For more information: www.tritaranakifestival.nz

Images - please credit Scottie T Photography - here

Video - here