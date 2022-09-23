Tauranga shortlisted to offer ‘home away from home’ for athletes

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 13:32

Tauranga has been shortlisted as a Team Base Camp for the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in New Zealand and Australia next year from 20 July to 20 August.

For the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, Team Base Camps will be offered to participating teams as a ‘home away from home’ during the competition period.

If Tauranga is selected, Bay Oval will be used as a training site for a team, with the athletes and their support team residing in Tauranga in the build-up to and during the group stage of the tournament.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, photo credit: FIFA

Tauranga City Council Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne is thrilled to have Tauranga short listed as a Team Base Camp.

"It’s exciting to have the opportunity for Tauranga to be part of one of the biggest women’s sporting events in the world," said Nelita.

"If successful, we would be proud to provide these wÄhine a second home here in Tauranga and showcase what our wonderful city can offer to them as athletes and tourists," she said.

To meet FIFA Team Base Camp Training Site standards, the Bay Oval pitch would undergo an extensive renovation following the end of the cricket season if it is confirmed as a Team Base Camp. The upgrades would be supported by the Government as part of a $19 million investment announced today towards upgrades at sporting facilities across the country earmarked for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

General Manager of Bay Oval, Kelvin Jones said hosting a FIFA Women’s World Cup team will enhance the venue’s international exposure.

"We’ve already established ourselves as one of the Bay of Plenty’s premier event venues, and this will help us gain recognition further afield," he said.

"Our staff will rub shoulders with some of the best in the industry - it’s going to be great for our team as well as the local community," he said.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Team Base Camp training site options

Brendon McHugh, Chairperson at Tauranga City AFC (Amateur Football Club) is delighted with the announcement.

"It's exciting to be one step closer to having the FIFA Women’s World Cup on our doorstep. Hosting a team would be a fantastic result for Tauranga," he said.

Although the football facilities on Links Ave were considered for the camp, due to the extensive work required, Bay Oval was selected as the preferred option.

"Using a current football facility would've been our preference but creating an opportunity to host a team in Tauranga was more important."

"We can’t wait to work with Tauranga City Council and Bay Oval on behalf of the football community in Tauranga Moana, and I'm sure all the local clubs will throw their support behind this campaign," he said.

FIFA Team Base Camps will be confirmed in December.