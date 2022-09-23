Youthtown partners with singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow to mentor young people

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 14:02

Youthtown is delighted to announce Jackie Bristow will join its stellar line-up of brand ambassadors. US based kiwi singer songwriter Bristow has been working with young people and Youthtown since 2020 when she returned to New Zealand and experienced the country’s lockdown.

During this time she developed a new youth song-writing programme called SongCatcher. Partnering with Youthtown the program inspired young people to write and produce songs over the lock down period.

"It’s such a pleasure to be able to give back to the communities I grew up around. These young people have so much talent. I know from my own experience the power of song-writing to express ones-self. I hope I can inspire and mentor more young people through my partnership with Youthtown and the craft of song-writing," says Jackie Bristow.

One of the groups Jackie mentored during the lockdown was seven young people aged 7 to 10 years from Arrowtown teaching them to write music, lyrics and melody compilation. Together they wrote eight original songs and formed Jackie B and The Mini Band to record an EP of catchy pop like songs, with funding from Youthtown and NZ on Air.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Jackie Bristow, she is an amazing talent and her knowledge of song writing and connection with young people has been aspirational. The experiences our rangatahi have had already with her song-writing course have had a profound effect on them. We’re looking forward to sharing this program and partnering with Jackie to mentoring and inspire more of our young people," says Youthtown Chief Executive Fay Amaral.

90 years old this year, Youthtown is well-known for the programs it delivers for 5-18 years across the country. The programmes are delivered before, during and after school and also in the school holidays, and aim to inspire and promote the learning of life skills, working collaboratively, understanding and building resilience and unlocking potential.

Now based in Nashville Jackie has recently her first album in six years ‘Outsider’ Bristow has taken many musical journeys to reach her fifth album. Outsider finds her standing at crossroads - of soul and country; rock ’n’ roll and singer-songwriter folk - and reveals her drive to embrace change, keep moving, and to discover something new and exciting.

www.youthtown.org.nz