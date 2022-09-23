'Destroying dairies won't deliver Smokefree 2025' - Sunny Kaushal

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 18:40

Dairyowners have pleaded with the Health Select Committee to give dairies a chance to get to Smokefree 20205 by leveraging customer relationships to actively sell vaping and smokeless tobacco to 450,000 current smokers without need for "dairygeddon" or experimental low-nicotine tobacco.

"Destroying thousands of small businesses in favour of gangs makes no sense when dairies are the best way to achieve Smokefree 2025," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group. That’s why we asked said:

Allow 6,000 dairies and service stations to deliver Smokefree 2025 by letting us "notify," "promote" and "encourage" smokers into vaping and smokeless tobacco we can’t legally do. It’s crazy we can’t actively sell vapes even when a pack of smokes is asked for.

Start smoked tobacco licensing from 1 January 2025 and not 100-days from now. We warned the Committee that licensing may become a lawyer’s buffet with 500 licensees winning "Cigarette Powerball" but thousands of loser’s lawyering-up to challenge decisions.

Commence the ’low-nicotine tobacco clock’ from 2025. Take two years to test "low-nic tobacco" at scale before working up standards. We asked the Committee to verify who will manufacture over 1 million kilograms a year and who will then import and distribute it?

"We heard a lot about the evils of smoking but no one called for "grow it your own tobacco" to be banned. Dairies won’t be able to sell but any 18-year old, including the "smokefree generation" from 2027, will be able to make 5 kilograms ‘for personal use.’ 1,000 tobacco seeds are $8 off TradeMe.

"I tried to table illegal tobacco given to me via Facebook for $10. If legally sold, it should cost over $70. We told the Ministry of Health about Facebook Marketplace last year in a submission. No one called us. Not even an academic. This is cigarette 'out of control' in action.

"The biggest lie heard was that ‘dairies have known about it for 11-years.’ This Bill is like Transport Minister Michael Wood announcing "Road to Zero" will see cars cut by 95% with only bikes allowed. Government has many goals and targets. Smokefree 2025 was one of them until last year.

"If this Bill isn’t amended, we’ll see the South Africanisation of tobacco here. Dr Leavasa asked why Mangere has more cigarette sellers than Remuera. The answer is that there are three times the smokers. Market forces drive the legal market just like it drives a blackmarket Customs says is up to 20%.

"Are these smokers just going to quit or will the gangs do what they've done with illegal cannabis, ironically, the fastest growing smoking category? Smoked by 4.5% of Kiwis, 187,000, "weekly or more" while daily smoking has fallen to 9.4% thanks to vaping. Why does cannabis get such an easy ride?

"We begged the committee to delay work on outlet reduction and low-nicotine until 2025. Give us a chance to save dairies. With 2025 as a hard date and freedoms to actively market vapes to 450,000 current smokers, we’ll deliver Smokefree 2025. This Bill will as it stands does the opposite," Mr Kaushal said.

Click here for a copy of our submission including OIA data on the real state a school vaping, vape regulatory control spending and the spending on nicotine therapies with actual sales data for convenience, among others.