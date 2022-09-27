TaupÅ Museum’s newest exhibition bound to make impression

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 10:32

TaupÅ Museum’s newest exhibition is bound to make an impression on its viewers.

Plateau Printmakers is a group of local creatives and friends who share a common interest in the wonderful art of printmaking.

They enjoy sharing their skills and introducing people to the art of print making.

Some of their creations will be on display at the TaupÅ Museum’s Niven Room from 1 October in the exhibition Impressions, for everyone to enjoy.

The artists first exhibited at the museum six years ago and since then have been developing their own styles.

Plateau Printmakers enjoy sharing their skills and introducing people to the art of print-making and during the exhibition will be putting on 10 workshops and artist talks for the wider community for both children and adults. The group also held workshops to encourage people to try print-making at the TaupÅ Winter Festival and TaupÅ Arts Trail.

Impressions will run alongside another exhibition called Line and Form, an incredible collection of graphics collected by local art dealer Peter Jarvis. The extensive collection includes artwork by more than 30 leading New Zealand artists.

Plateau Printmakers’ exhibition Impressions opens on Friday 30 September at 5.30pm with artist talks and refreshments and will run until 21 November. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students. Visit the TaupÅ Museum Facebook page or www.taupodc.govt.nz/museum for more information.