Tararua District photography competition now open

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 10:45

The new theme for the Tararua photography competition is "Our Landmarks"

So if you’re going out for a walk within your local area, don’t forget to snap a few photos of our beautiful countryside.

Or maybe delve into your computer’s hard drive to find that great photo you took a while ago?

Remember, there will be cash prizes for the best photos of landscapes and landmarks around Tararua.

Selected photos will be published in a snazzy-looking coffee table book.

The competition is open to all residents of the Tararua District. The closing date is 30 September 2023. Please pick up an entry form from any Council Service Centre, Library or i-SITE.