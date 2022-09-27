Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 11:20

Napier’s dogs have new places to exercise off the lead following the review of Napier City Council’s Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, which comes into effect on Saturday, 1 October.

Dolbel Reserve, in Taradale, Sturms Gully, Tamatea Road Reserve and Prebersen Drive Reserve have been included as off-lead dog exercise areas, providing more space for furry friends to frolic.

Napier City Council City Development Manager, Paulina Wilhelm, says the changes have been made to ensure dogs can enjoy a good life in Napier, while also taking into consideration the safety of endangered wildlife at Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Estuary) and Westshore.

"For many people, dogs form an integral part of family life and offer companionship to their owners, particularly to the elderly," Paulina says. "Walking the dog provides an important means of exercise for many owners and contributes to health and wellbeing generally."

Other key changes to the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw include:

Retaining the current two dog per property limit for urban areas (without a permit)

All public places to be ‘on lead’ areas, other than designated prohibited areas and dog exercise areas

Extending the dog-prohibited area around Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Estuary) to protect endangered bird life

Including Watchman Road Reserve and the Council-owned area at Port Beach West as dog prohibited areas

Introducing a seasonal restriction to the existing dog exercise area between Bay View and Westshore to better protect nesting birds

As part of the review, Council sought feedback on the current policy/bylaw, which was last reviewed and amended in 2014, from key stakeholders, including Department of Conservation, Hastings District Council Animal Control, Napier Port, NCC Parks and Reserves, NCC Animal Control, The Friends of the Estuary, Save the Dotterels and the Dog

Training Club.

Over the coming weeks, Council will work on updating signage in the areas impacted, to reflect the changes.

For more information about dog exercise areas:

https://www.napier.govt.nz/services/animal-education/dog-exercise/dog-exercise-areas/