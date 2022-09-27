AA Pet Insurance continues sponsorship of NZ Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 11:24

AA Pet Insurance is delighted to announce it will be continuing its sponsorship partnership in 2023 with the New Zealand Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust - now with a new model that will see AA Pet Insurance provide a donation for every customer who purchases a policy.

The NZ Epilepsy Assist Dog Trust (NZEADT) is a charity formed in 2007 to provide independence and security for New Zealanders living with severe epilepsy.

NZEADT Founder Andrea Hawkless had a son with epilepsy whose condition failed to significantly improve from medications nor brain surgery. After considerable research and with no such organisation previously existing in NZ, Andrea formed NZEADT to enhance the lives of people living with severe epilepsy.

General Manager of AA Pet Insurance Kath Woollard says that it is fantastic to see the partnership between the NZEADT and AA Pet Insurance strengthen and grow.

"Last year it was incredibly rewarding to provide NZEADT service dogs with insurance protection against sickness or injury, plus knowing that this gave their owners some peace of mind if anything were to happen.

"We are so happy we can continue the partnership and grow the sponsorship model so that with every customer who takes out a policy, we will be make a contribution to this life-changing Trust, which gives people with epilepsy more independence and freedom," says Kath.

NZEADT Board Member Jan McEwen says, "We are delighted to be continuing the partnership with AA Pet Insurance. Vet expenses can be an unexpected cost at any stage of life for a service dog so knowing that our insured dogs are covered will be very reassuring for our financial planning."

The partnership sees AA Pet Insurance donation’s sponsoring the insurance premium for eligible NZEADT dogs for the next 12-month period. In addition, remaining funds will be gifted to assist the NZEADT in their mission to help people living with severe epilepsy achieve independence by providing trained assistance dogs.