'New financial education resources helping Pacific school students'

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 13:31

Sorted in Schools has launched the country’s first Pacific-focused financial resources aimed at secondary school students from Pacific backgrounds and linked to the New Zealand curriculum.

The Navigating our financial future - Pacific edition resources teach students about money while weaving Pacific values, stories and voices into the learning activities.

Eight Pacific languages are featured as part of the resource Motu Quest, including the Tuvaluan Language - which is being celebrated this week with the Tuvalu Language Week. Information about Tuvaluan language and culture is included in the Cave Island challenge focused on saving.

Nick Thomson, Te Ara Ahunga Ora Director Financial Capability says, "Navigating our financial future - Pacific edition provides Pacific learners with perspectives on money that link to their culture and values, making the activities relevant and accessible.

"The resources are designed to provide students with tools and knowledge that are practical and useful - setting up students with important skills for their future."

Students can choose from a Pacific inspired online game - Motu Quest; video interviews and stories of Pacific Peoples’ financial journeys, with Money Stories - Pacific edition; and a student self-directed planner, providing an overview of financial capability topics.

With all resources designed to be engaging and interactive, students can jump onto the website - Sortedinschools.org.nz and start learning now. The resources are designed for Year 9 and 10 and can be taught across different subjects.

"Motu Quest is a game that students can have some fun with" says Nick Thomson. "We designed it so students can play it by themselves, in a group, or with the whÄnau".

Motu Quest has nine islands, each inspired by a Pacific nation, its language and culture. As students journey to different islands, they answer questions on financial topics themed for each island. Guided by a cheeky turtle named Onu, students also collect "taonga" as they voyage through the challenges.

Liline Hewett, Te Ara Ahunga Ora Project Specialist - Pacific is the Niuean voice for Reef Island in Motu Quest. "I love that Pacific students can see their cultures and languages reflected in these great resources and learn about financial capability."

Money Stories - Pacific edition engages students through storytelling. It connects students with Pacific Peoples’ real-life financial journeys and motivations with money, with videos providing perspectives on what money means to people within different Pacific cultures - and how that links to traditions.

Nick Thomson says the strength of this resource is understanding that for many, Pacific values underpin goals and money choices.

"Understanding beliefs and values, what you learn from family and community, and the choices about spending and saving mean students can carve out a path for their own financial journey informed by their financial identity."

The resources provide prompts for talanoa with friends and family, and practical tasks and checklists so students can understand how money works and how they can manage it. The aligned student planners compliment the online resources and provide self-pace learning.

Learning about money at a young age is a skill that will reap benefits throughout a lifetime. Students navigate many financial challenges, and the Sorted in Schools programme provides the chance for all students understand different perspectives on money.

Navigating our financial futures - Pacific edition provides a Pacific perspective and enables Pacific learners to connect with stories that reflect their values and knowledge.