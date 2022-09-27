New Principal Youth Court Judge appointed - David Parker

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 14:10

Judge Ida Malosi, District Court Judge of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Principal Youth Court Judge, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Born and raised in Southland, Judge Malosi graduated from Victoria University of Wellington and spent her legal career in South Auckland. She was a founding partner of the all-Maori and Pasifika women law firm King Alofivae Malosi specialising in family law and youth justice.

She was appointed to the District Court bench in 2002 and throughout her judicial career has sat primarily in the Family and Youth Courts in South Auckland. She established Pasifika Youth Courts in Mangere (2010) and Avondale (2011). In 2013 Judge Malosi was seconded to Samoa as a Judge of the Supreme Court and established the Family Court and Family Violence Courts in Samoa as part of that secondment. She was then Executive Judge of the Manukau Court before being appointed as National Executive Judge in 2021.

Judge Malosi will commence her appointment as Principal Youth Court Judge in November following the retirement of Judge John Walker who has held the role since 2016.