Oil spill response mitigates damage - Marlborough District Council

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 15:10

Harbour Master Jake Oliver said he was advised a nine-metre launch was taking on water on Sunday 25 September. "The vessel was reported to have approximately 60 litres of oil onboard, of which a small quantity leaked into the marina as the vessel was sinking," Captain Oliver said.

Training by the Marine Pollution Response Service kicked into gear as Captain Oliver, his colleague Dave St John and the marina’s team worked to immediately set sorbent pads and booms around the vessel to contain as much of the oil as possible. The following day, on Monday 26 September, an assessment of the vessel and the oil spill was carried out prior to the vessel being salvaged by a local barging company and then towed to a slipway by the Harbour Master’s vessel, Resolution, before being removed from the water.

Resolution was also used to safely tow several vessels in the marina to alternative berths to facilitate barge access. All vessels were returned safely to their original berths at the end of the operation.

"Even though this spill was relatively small, it is a timely reminder of the importance of reporting marine oil spills," Captain Oliver said. "Information relating to a spill is vital in the early stages. It’s important that Council is advised about the size of the spill, whether it’s spreading, and what sort of risk it poses."

"Regardless of the size of the boat, any vessel spilling fuel can pose a significant threat to the marine environment," he said.

"The message is simple. If you see an oil spill please report it immediately. If we get to it early we can mitigate the damage."

Call Marlborough District Council’s 24-hour phone line 03 520 7400 to report any marine event.