Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System published today - MCH

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 15:57

The Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System has been published today, providing a roadmap to guide the work that ManatÅ« Taonga - Ministry for Culture and Heritage - can do in partnership with the media sector to support a vibrant, trusted and diverse media system in Aotearoa.

The Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System has been developed to provide a foundation for future policy decisions and a way to assess the effectiveness of various policy, regulatory and funding initiatives.

In recent years, the New Zealand media system has experienced considerable change, with the shift toward digital content, fragmenting of audience consumption and a decline of traditional revenue streams. COVID-19 exacerbated these changes with advertising spend down and viewership up.

The Government’s current policy work programme includes supporting local media organisations to negotiate with digital platforms for the use of news content online, reviewing content regulations such as harmful communications and misinformation, media diversity, and ensuring a strong public media service to support Aotearoa’s diverse communities and aspirations.

This policy work builds on the Government’s recent funding support for the media sector, such as the $50 million Covid Response Package for the media sector, and the Public Interest Journalism Fund, which allocated $55 million to provide targeted, short to medium-term protection of public interest journalism.

The Framework also provides a means to evaluate and guide ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s future media policy work programme.

In developing the Strategic Framework, ManatÅ« Taonga consulted with government organisations, media organisations, academics, unions and industry associations.

Find out more on our website: Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System - https://mch.govt.nz/strategic-framework-sustainable-media-system