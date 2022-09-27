Te Rito Maioha launches scholarship for aspiring teachers

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 16:24

Te Rito Maioha has launched a new scholarship for aspiring early childhood and primary kaiako, faiÄÊ»oga and teachers.

"We recognise there are highly-deserving people with the dream, drive and talent to become much-needed teachers in their communities, but they face barriers," says Kathy Wolfe, chief executive of Te Rito Maioha, a specialist tertiary provider in initial teacher education.

"Every year from now on, our Kahurangi Scholarship will cover our course fees for six highly-deserving applicants who would otherwise struggle to afford to study and qualify as a teacher," Kathy Wolfe says. "He iti kahurangi - it is little but brings great value."

Launched for study in 2023 and beyond, the Kahurangi Scholarship marks 60 years since the organisation was formed in 1963 to advance quality teaching, education and care for all young tamariki.

"From our first certificate for childcare workers in 1969 to our current teaching degrees, graduate and post-graduate qualifications, we’ve kept our focus on growing skilled, qualified teachers," says Kathy Wolfe.

"Our new scholarship supports our commitment to equitable access to study and growing a culturally responsive teaching workforce by reducing some of the socio-economic barriers."

Awarded competitively based on equity, merit and commitment to community and tamariki, there are categories for people of NZ MÄori descent and Pasifika ethnicity, as well as people of any ethnicity.

The scholarship covers Te Rito Maioha course fees for the full duration of its early childhood and primary teaching degree and graduate diploma programmes. Scholarship applications for semester one of 2023 are now open now and close on 1 December 2022.

To learn more and apply online visit Te Rito Maioha Kahurangi Scholarship - https://www.ecnz.ac.nz/Public/Study/Te-Rito-Maioha-Kahurangi-Scholarship.aspx