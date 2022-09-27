Wayne Brown welcomes Phil Goff endorsement

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 20:08

Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown has welcomed outgoing Mayor Phil Goff’s endorsement of current councillor Efeso Collins, saying it demonstrates clearly the choice for Aucklanders between the status quo and a candidate who will control costs and fix Auckland.

"The choice is between a spender and a saver," Mr Brown said. "Efeso Collins is the continuity candidate, promising a blank cheque for the CRL cost overruns and half a billion dollars in extra spending a year from ratepayers for his pet bus project."

"I am promising to get Auckland’s big infrastructure projects back on track and finished, a hard line on costs throughout the organisation and taking back control of Council Controlled Organisations so they work for Aucklanders."

"The status quo is Phil Goff and his chosen successor Efeso Collins keeping Aucklanders in the dark about the billion-dollar cost blowout on CRL, signing up ratepayers to an unknown bill. There is a better way, and that’s a vote for Wayne Brown and a positive future for Auckland."