Pulling pin on plastic - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 08:53

Council has welcomed new rules banning certain plastic products.

From 1 October 2022, it will be illegal to provide, sell or manufacture certain hard-to-recycle and single use plastic products in Aotearoa New Zealand.

They include;

Single use plastic drink stirrers Single use plastic cotton buds Plastic with pro-degradant additions (some bin liners, dry cleaning bags and pet waste products) PVC food trays and containers used for products including meat, fresh produce or baked goods Polystyrene takeaway food and drink packaging - cups and containers Expanded polystyrene food and drink packaging including food service ware and grocery produce (instant noodle containers)

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil embraced the changes saying not all plastics were recyclable which could cause confusion for the community.

"By limiting the types of plastic that enter the market, contamination rates in recycling should reduce," he said. "Plastic has its uses but improving its recoverability is a welcomed next step."

Plastic is one of the country’s greatest environmental challenges according to the Ministry for the Environment, regularly ending up as waste in landfills, waterways and oceans and on the land.

Difficult to recycle packaging and products can interfere with recycling systems and were often used only once before being disposed.

Banning hard-to-recycle and single use plastics would help reduce plastic waste, improve recycling systems and protect the environment.

To find out more about banned products go to: https://bit.ly/3xVZc6j

Further plastic bans are expected to come into force in 2023 and 2025. For more information go to: https://bit.ly/3UmrTCU