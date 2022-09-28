Babich Wines named official wine wponsor for ASB Classic 2023

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 11:46

As the ASB Classic returns to centre court at Stanley Street this summer, tennis fans can take in all the tournament action while enjoying fine wines from Babich Wines, the official wine sponsor for the ASB Classic.

The ASB Classic will take place from January 2 to 14, 2023, and the Babich Bar, situated in the tournament’s entertainment precinct, The Serve, will provide spectators the perfect off-court experience. Or for those lucky enough to be close to the action in a box or corporate lounge, the Babich Wines range will also be close at hand.

"New Zealanders are looking forward to summer and the return of major events, and what better way to enjoy summer than at the ASB Classic with your family, friends and fine wine and cuisine," says André Babich, Principal at Babich Wines.

Attendees will be able to enjoy wine from a variety of sustainably-produced ranges, from their popular Babich Sauvignon Blanc and organic wines, to their premium Irongate and Patriarch ranges, plus the surprise addition to the wine list of a few exciting new products. Delicious high-quality food offerings will also be available.

"Guests will be able to enjoy the Babich wines they know and love, along with some exciting new products, but I think the ASB Classic also creates an opportunity for people to treat themselves to our high-end Patriarch and Irongate wines which will also be on offer," says Babich.

Next year’s event is shaping up to be one of the best in recent history, with some of the world’s top tennis players, including Coco Gauff and world number two Casper Ruud, scheduled to head to Auckland after the tournament’s two-year hiatus.

"The 2023 ASB Classic promises to be better than ever with some impressive tennis talent coming on board, and some fantastic activations and entertainment planned around the event itself. It’s a real privilege to align with a tournament that has grown to be so much more than just a sports event in New Zealanders’ calendars," says Mikkel Nielsen, Babich Wines’ Global Marketing Manager.

The event experience off the court will be just as world class as the international players who will join the tournament, with the team led by new Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin attracting some of the world’s leading brands amongst the events sponsors and suppliers.

"Our goal is not only to showcase some outstanding tennis, but also deliver a fantastic experience around the tournament that offers something for everyone," says Lamperin.

"Babich Wines are a family-owned winery based right here in Auckland with an amazing history and a wonderful set of values. But most importantly for the spectators, all of their wines just taste great, delivering the quality people have come to expect at an event like this."

Nielsen notes that the ASB Classic has built a reputation for being a well-executed tournament that does a great job seamlessly integrating sport with food and entertainment.

"It’s premium, desirable position and commitment to sustainability fits well with Babich Wines’ reputation as one of New Zealand's most experienced, innovative and respected sustainable wine brands," Nielsen adds.

"Guests at the ASB Classic are in for a real treat. It’s a terrific environment, surrounded by highly regarded players and brands who are recognised for being amongst the best in the world for what they produce and what they do."

Sponsorship of the ASB Classic signals the start of a huge summer for Babich Wines, with its summer brand campaign touted to be its largest ever with the ASB Classic as the centrepiece.

"We’re thrilled to be back in place as the Official Wine Sponsor of the ASB Classic. The exposure created for Babich Wines both in the lead up to the event and at the tournament itself is unrivalled. It really sets the stage for the brand, and the full suite of marketing activity we have in place for the all-important summer season," says Nielsen.

"Great sporting events need great partners to be a success," says Lamperin. "Having a familiar face like Babich Wines back on board will go a long way to making the 2023 ASB Classic the success it deserves to be."