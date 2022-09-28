2023 Census announced - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 13:00

The next national census will be held on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, Stats NZ announced today.

"The five-yearly official count of population and dwellings gives the most complete picture of life in our country," Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden said.

"The information collected is invaluable, helping communities, iwi, councils, businesses, and government make important decisions about where to fund and locate services that affect all people living in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Ka tu tcra tatauranga a-motu hei te Ratu 7 Poututerangi 2023, e ai ki te korero a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te rangi nei.

"Ka puta i roto i te tatau whai mana o te taupori, me nga kainga noho te whakaahua tino whanui rawa o te noho i to tatou whenua," e ai ki te Kaitatau Kawanatanga, te Kaiwhakahaere Matua hoki o Tatauranga Aotearoa, ki a Mark Sowden.

"He tino whai take rawa atu nga mohiotanga ka kohia, hei awhina aua korero i nga hapori, i nga iwi, i nga kaunihera, i nga umanga me te kawanatanga ki te whakatau take nui me toha putea ki hea, me whakatu ratonga ki hea, ara, ka pa ki nga tangata katoa e noho ana i Aotearoa.

Visit our website to read this news story:

Kua whakapuakina te Tatauranga 2023 2023 Census announced