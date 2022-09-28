Library hits the road - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 14:03

Napier Libraries is set to hit the road in the form of a brand new library van that will take its services out to the community.

Launching next week, residents will see the colourful, custom-fitted van throughout Napier with scheduled stops at Anderson Park, Marewa shops, Maraenui shops, Westshore and Ahuriri.

Libraries Manager, Nicola Saunders, says making sure everyone in the community can access library services means removing as many barriers as possible.

"From our younger tamariki through to our more senior members of society, easily accessible modes of transport are not a reality for everyone," says Nicola. "If you can’t come to the library, we will come to you! Whether it’s borrowing or requesting a book through to assisting with research, supporting literacy, or bridging the digital divide, we’re here to help."

Nicola says by getting out into the neighbourhoods Napier Libraries is making its services more inclusive for the whole community.

"One of the key visions for this service is to see it become, quite literally, a ‘vehicle’ for enabling access to the library and its array of services to more people across Napier," Nicola says. "Another aim is to provide support and improve digital confidence throughout our communities."

"By providing pop-up services for Skinny Jump, promoting our online collections and apps, connecting new users, and providing support with things such as audio book and E-book set-up, we hope to support more of our community to thrive in this digitally driven world."

As well as regular stops, there will be special ad-hoc visits added at various community hubs or facilities such as the National Aquarium of New Zealand, local RSAs and clubs, Napier Aquatic Centre, Nelson and McLean parks, the Sunday Napier market and schools.

Users will be able to collect and return reserved items, reserve new items, collect grab bags, sign up as a member, access audio and E-book as well as sign up to Skinny Jump WiFi. The van has also been equipped with on-board WiFi, scanning and printing services.

The first stop, on Tuesday 4 October, will be Anderson Park between 10am and 12pm. The van will remain at each dedicated location for about two hours.

To view the mobile library timetable and for more information, visit Napier Libraries website:

www.napierlibrary.co.nz.