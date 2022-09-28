Find your fun in Hamilton these October school holidays - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 16:09

Finding fun during the school holidays has never been easier thanks to a collaborative activity guide produced by three of Hamilton’s best-loved visitor destinations, Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato.

Parents and caregivers will be able to take their pick of free activities ranging from face painting and scavenger hunts to a family-friendly storytime event held across all three venues. (Standard admission applies for Hamilton Zoo).

Hamilton City Council’s Unit Director Visitor Destinations Lee-Ann Jordan said that the collaborative approach reflects Council’s vision to make Hamilton a more attractive, safe and liveable city.

"Our destinations are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and their whaanau these holidays and showing them a great time," she said.

"It’s a fantastic time of year to make the most of what our public facilities offer, from creating crafts at the Museum or spotting animals at the Zoo, to visiting the magical enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens where springtime is in full bloom."

A glittering highlight of the calendar will be the return of ‘Rainbow Storytime’, a read-along performance which has previously been hosted by Hamilton City Libraries and Waikato Regional Council. Focused on stories that celebrate family, friendship, and diversity, the event will be hosted by drag queen entertainers CoCo and Erika Flash. Rainbow Storytime will be held on Monday 10 October at Waikato Museum (10.30am), Hamilton Gardens (12.30pm), and Hamilton Zoo (2.45pm).

Harold the Giraffe will also be making a celebrity appearance when the Life Education Trust mobile classroom visits Hamilton Zoo and Hamilton Gardens (4-6 October) to share their message of empowering children to make healthy choices. Meanwhile at the Museum, a colourful new suite of public resources, known as Cue Cards, will enable visitors young and old to engage in imaginative and inspiring ways with the artwork and objects on display.

The activity guide also features events held in conjunction with Hamilton Astronomical Society and Hamilton City Libraries. The fun kicks off at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum on Monday 3 October and runs every day until the end of the school holidays, Friday 14 October.

