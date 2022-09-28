Farewell to outgoing Elected Members - Horowhenua District Council

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 19:43

Today marked the last Horowhenua District Council meeting for this triennium electoral term. With that came the final farewell to several Elected Members who are not standing for re-election.

Along with Deputy Mayor Jo Mason, Councillors Wayne Bishop, Christine Mitchell and Todd Isaacs, and Foxton Community Board member Trish Metcalf decided to not stand for the next term.

Mayor Bernie thanked the retiring Elected Members for their contribution to the District and the dedication to their respective roles, which they have carried out admirably. "Together, the retiring Elected Members have served 44 years."

"I would also like to acknowledge the work of Council. It's been a turbulent past three years, which has included a pandemic and weather events, plus many other challenges which we have worked through together."

"I am proud of the work that we have collectively achieved and the decisions we have made. I wholeheartedly believe that the District is in a good place heading into the next triennium," said Mayor Bernie.

Monique Davidson Council's Chief Executive said, "tonight saw the last Council meeting of the triennium where the retiring Elected Members were acknowledged for their work over a number of years. Deputy Mayor Jo Mason and Cr Mitchell having completed three terms, Cr Bishop having completed three terms plus two years, and Cr Isaacs one term. Also retiring is Trish Metcalfe, Foxton Community Board member who has been a board member since 2010, completing four terms."

"Being an Elected Member is both challenging and rewarding and requires a lot of time and commitment. On behalf of our community, thank you for your dedication which has helped shape and influence our District today, and into the future," Davidson concluded.

The first Council meeting of the newly Elected Members will be held on Wednesday 26 October at 6pm when the new Mayor and Councillors will be inaugurated. The public can attend and meet their new Councillors and Foxton Community Board members.