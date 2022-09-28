Nelson Strike player wins $200,000

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 21:16

One lucky player from Nelson will be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Nelson.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

