Council and Te Taumutu Runanga to formalise relationship

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 09:39

The Council and Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga will sign a formal relationship agreement in November.

At its meeting yesterday, the Council voted to sign the agreement between the parties, following on from long running discussions.

The agreement is an enabling document which recognises the role and responsibilities

of both Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga and Selwyn District Council across the Waikirikiri/Selwyn district rohe.

It encourages continuing strong relationships between the two, acknowledging the commitments of both parties to working together and to grow a new age of ;local government reflecting the role of mana whenua as a Treaty partner of the Crown.

The document is a stepping stone on the journey of relationship between the Council and mana whenua and is intended to be the first of potentially a number of similar agreements with mana whenua and tangata whenua for Waikirikiri/Selwyn, Council Chief Executive David Ward says.

"This is something we’ve been working on for a while and it will be a special day to finalise a lot of hard work when we sign this document. It will also be special to move to the next stage developing the opportunities that exist for us to work in partnership for Waikirikiri/Selwyn."

Funding for Lincoln Town Centre leads better off funding application

Four projects will be part of the Council’s applications for the first stage of the Government’s Better Off Funding package.

The Council is due to receive $5.59 million from the first round of the Better Off funding package assigned by the Government as part of its Three Waters Reform.

To receive the first round of funding, the Council was required to submit an application to

the Department of Internal Affairs confirming the proposed projects for the funding to be allocated to.

The key project will be funding for the first stage of the Lincoln Town Centre upgrade, with Council agreeing to submit for $5.1 million for upgrades along the eastern end of Gerald Street from West Belt to Kildare Terrace.

The Lincoln Town Centre upgrade has been a long-standing project for the Council, which is currently scheduled to begin in the 2024/25 financial year. The funding would allow the first stage of the project to be brought forward to begin in the 2023/24 financial year.

The Council also agreed to apply for funding for feasibility studies for a Leeston health facility and for enhancing the scope of the Arthur’s Pass to Te Waihora Cycle Trail, along with seed funding to support mana whenua governance participation in Council subcommittees in future.

A second round of Better Off funding will be released to councils in July 2024.

Stock water race closure confirmed

The Council confirmed the closure of two water races on Tancreds Road and Reynolds Road.

The two Council agreed to close the races, totalling about 1.2 kilometres, following applications from the landowners and community consultation.