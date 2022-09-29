NZ King Salmon mortality rates ethically and legally contentious - SAFE For Animals

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 14:15

New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) has reported a $24.5 million loss for its half-year earnings, of which it says a major contributor was a January mortality event.

A 25% mortality rate for NZKS farms is considered standard for the company, and NZKS is forecasting a 38.8% mortality rate. The Scottish salmon farming industry, which itself has a bad reputation for fish welfare, has a 10-20% mortality rate on average.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said the company’s focus on the loss of revenue is a cover-up of horrifying mortality rates.

"Salmon are suffering, and they’re owed legal protection just like any other animal," said de Roo.

"They have the capacity to suffer and feel pain and are recognised under the Animal Welfare Act. When you look at the torturous living conditions salmon are living in, it’s no surprise so many are dying."

NZKS reports point to prolonged elevated water temperatures, opportunistic microorganisms/diseases, feed-related issues, predators, reduced oxygen levels, biofouling and other stressors as contributing factors to the sea farm mortalities.

Despite the scale of the problem, the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) has failed to deliver a code of welfare. It’s been on their to-do list for over seven years.

"Ultimately, we want to see fish farming in Aotearoa banned. Argentina banned salmon farming last year, and we need to follow suit."