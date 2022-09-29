Kai Pasifika celebrates the produce and cuisine of the Blue Pacific Continent

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 15:40

KAI PASIFIKA - a celebration of Blue Pacific cuisine will be held at Peter Gordon’s acclaimed Homeland Restaurant at Westhaven, Auckland, in the week starting 3 October.

The event is expected to fire up enthusiasm and excitement amongst chefs and food lovers, as culinary techniques and flavours explode to create a fusion of flavours from Pacific-sources food items from the oceans and lands of the Blue Pacific Continent.

What those food items are is a well-kept secret. Until the chefs turn up on the day with their mystery boxes filled to the brim with all manner of spices, vegetables, root crops, seaweeds, liquors and other exotic goodies.

KAI PASIFIKA is as much about celebrating the food of the Blue Pacific as it is about being the channel to promote our shared Pacific cultures. The event, held over four days, will feature some of New Zealand’s finest chefs alongside a small group of highly qualified chefs from Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu who have been invited to participate in KAI PASIFIKA for the first time. They are

Dora Rossi (Samoa), owner of Paddles Restaurant and Milani Café in Apia; Leonid Vusilai (Vanuatu), winner of Pacific Island Food Revolution Season one, and owner of Island Kakae; Losavati Sewale (Fiji), executive chef at Raymond’s Restaurant and a trainer chef at Fiji Orchid Resort; Rangi Mitaera-Johnson (Cook Islands), consultant chef and trainer at the Rarotonga Cooking School; and Tuiohu Mafi (Tonga), Head Chef at Tanoa Hotel and President of the Tonga Culinary Association.

This celebration of food and community will help strengthen relationships between Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific, and foster cultural exchange through food creativity. Importantly too, it will encourage export opportunities for fine foodstuffs from the Pacific and showcase Pacific flavours that will entice Kiwi travellers keen for a food adventure in the Pacific.

The event is led by Pacific Trade Invest NZ (PTI NZ) in collaboration with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and Homeland - ‘the Food Embassy for Aotearoa and the Pacific.’

Glynis Miller, PTI New Zealand's Trade Commissioner says "We have worked on this project with Peter Gordon and his team at Homeland for a long, long time so it’s a relief to finally see it all coming together thanks to the support of the New Zealand Government. We wanted to promote the Pacific's unique products, tell the stories of its producers, and encourage all of our chefs to create a bond whereby they can teach and learn from each other back in their own countries. It would be fantastic to see a twining arrangement coming out of this - something our food writers in the media industry could themselves participate and share".

MFAT’s Director for Pacific Connections, Felicity Bollen says, "We are proud to partner with PTI New Zealand and Homeland to deliver a programme that supports innovation and partnerships with the Pacific. As we set our sights on new horizons for economic recovery across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, KAI PASIFIKA speaks to our engagement principles of TÄtou TÄtou and Turou Hawaiiki, and enables us to continue navigating market uncertainties - while reimagining the future of tourism and trade - with our partners in the region."

Monday 3 October 2pm - 5pm

The Mystery Box challenge provides the opportunity for New Zealand and Pacific chefs to work side by side with a wide range of Pacific ingredients using their professional and cultural skills, knowledge and experiences to create specialty dishes.

Tuesday 4 October 9am - 12 noon.

Today’s mystery box challenge provides food writers with the opportunity to get up close and personal with Pacific ingredients with guidance from Pacific chefs to create their own masterpiece.

In the afternoon 3- 5pm, industry leaders and buyers will be treated to an invitation only showcase of Pacific products by Pacific producers and exporters.

Wednesday 5 October 6.30 - 10.00pm

KAI PASIFIKA Dinner: a sumptuous five-course dinner created by Peter Gordon and the Homeland kitchen, celebrating the flavours of the Pacific Islands. Guest will include Ministers, Pacific dignitaries and VIP guests. KAI PASIFIKA tasting dinner is sold out.

Thursday 6 October 5.30 - 8.30pm

KAI PASIFIKA Cooking Masterclass featuring Peter Gordon’s very own culinary prowess using Pacific Island ingredients to create speciality dishes.