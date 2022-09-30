Save the Maitai 'slams Council’s green light for unpopular Maitai subdivision'

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 10:26

Save the Maitai is deeply disappointed that Nelson City Council has given the green light to urban sprawl into the highly valued Maitai Valley, which will urbanise a rural recreation area against the wishes of the community.

Save the Maitai is a community campaign aiming to protect the Maitai Valley as a place of nature for current and future generations. Spokesperson Dr Aaron Stallard says it was an extremely sad day for the community as well as for local democracy on Tuesday (Sept 27) when Council voted to accept the recommendation from RMA commissioners that residential rezoning should go head.

"The voice and will of the people have been repeatedly ignored by Council in advancing this hugely unpopular and environmentally damaging subdivision. In all five public consultations over the past 17 years, subdivision in the Maitai Valley has been consistently opposed by 80%-90% of respondents."

Stallard says it’s a mistake to introduce 1970s style sprawl into Nelson’s last remaining rural river valley.

"Nelsonians now and into the future will regret this retrograde decision to sell out the character and ambience of our last rural valley," he said. "The proposed subdivision will have many negative impacts, including many thousands of vehicle trips per day, noise and air pollution, increased flood risk in downstream areas, permanent loss of natural landscape and amenity values, discharge of stormwater into the popular swimming spot at Dennes Hole, loss of tranquil rural character, intrusion into wildlife habitats within the Nelson-Hira biodiversity corridor, and high greenhouse gas emissions."

Stallard described the RMA process as ‘fundamentally unjust, as it pitted the community against the deep pockets of private developers and their army of consultants’.

"The process of enabling this subdivision has been troubling from the very start. The Chief Ombudsman described Council’s initial public consultation document as ‘ unreasonable’, Council has ignored the long-standing community opposition to rezoning in the valley, and the Mayor attempted to silence the Save the Maitai group by complaining to government ministers in Wellington. In addition, at a time when the Insurance Council of New Zealand and Local Government New Zealand have called for an end to building on flood plains, both Council and the RMA Commissioners have chosen to ignore the fact the proposed development site and access roads were affected by flooding and slips in August.

Stallard said it will be the shameful legacy of the outgoing Mayor and the majority of Councillors to have ignored and undermined their constituents by supporting the developers in their bid to profit from unnecessary urbanisation of the Maitai Valley.

"We will be studying the Commissioners’ report very carefully with the aim of appealing the decision in the Environment Court, and we are seeking a financial backer to cover the $300,000 needed to fund the appeal."

Stallard concluded by thanking the many people in Nelson and beyond who have taken action to protect the Maitai Valley from urban sprawl.

"It’s been an amazing community effort and it’s certainly not over yet," he said.