BDC 'disappointed to be losing a great CEO'

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 10:26

The Buller District Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharon Mason has tendered her resignation to take up a Chief Executive position in the rural regional health sector. Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday 5 October 2022 to formally accept Mrs Mason resignation.

Mayor and Councillors acknowledge they are disappointed to be losing Sharon; she has been an amazing CEO for Buller and we have nothing but praise for her efforts. Mayor Cleine said, "We have enjoyed a fantastic working relationship with Sharon and have felt very well supported by her and the way she has led her team."

Mrs Mason said ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure with Buller District Council, it has been a privilege to work in partnership with the Mayor and elected members. The past 24 months have been a challenging period with two significant flood events and COVID lockdowns. I am proud of how council has responded to these events and worked in partnership with our community, WestReef, NGO’s and central government agencies to navigate this period.

I acknowledge the wonderful council staff who work tirelessly to provide the best possible service to the Buller community. I commend them for delivering services through times of adversity and overt negativity from a small number of community members.

I am leaving knowing that BDC has strong strategic, operational and leadership foundations in place which will enable the district to continue on a positive trajectory into the future.

Given the timing of elections the incoming Council will consider what it might wish to do in respect to appointing its Acting CEO to cover any gap between Mrs Mason’s departure and the commencement of the new permanent CEO. Mayor Cleine said, "any decision regarding appointing an Acting CEO can wait for the new incoming Council. There will be time to consider that matter after the elections are concluded and the new Council is sworn in. I have discussed with Councillors, and we have decided to assist the new Council avoid any unnecessary delays in the CEO recruitment timeframe by initiating a request for proposal from four recruiters to conduct the new recruitment process".

Any decision around accepting those will lie entirely with the new Council, as will any permanent appointment of the new CEO. Mayor Cleine said "Sharon has so much to offer, and I certainly know she will continue to be a friend to Buller despite taking a new career pathway. We wish her well in her new role.