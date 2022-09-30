Association and minister agree on regulatory approach - NZASA

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 10:35

In a positive and collaborative meeting with the Association on 29 September, the responsible Minister (the Hon. Dr. David Clark) agreed that the regulations of the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 will need to accommodate the needs of New Zealand’s community sport organisations, which are largely operated by volunteers.

Following discussion, the Minister also agreed that the Association’s regulatory proposals (subject to review by Ministry officials) appear to offer a commonsense approach in ensuring that the spirit of the new Act is upheld, while also providing a means by which community volunteers will not be dissuaded from taking on responsibilities which are now specified by the new Act.

Association Chairman, Gordon Noble-Campbell said, "the Minister is fully aware of the challenges that complying with the new Act creates for many community sport organisations. The Association is pleased that there is an intent to ensure that the transition to the new legislative framework does not compromise the integrity of our community clubs, resulting in an unintended wave of involuntary (or voluntary) dissolutions as a result of new compliance obligations under the Act".

The Association looks forward to working with the Minister’s officials, in creating a regulatory framework which alleviates many of the concerns of volunteers who provide invaluable service to New Zealand communities, through the delivery of organised amateur sport.