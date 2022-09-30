One week to go in local elections - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 11:58

With just a week left until voting closes in the local elections, Selwyn voters are being urged to get their votes in as soon as possible.

Votes must be received by the Council by 12 midday next Saturday (8 October).

"There’s still time to vote," says deputy electoral officer Stephen Hill, "but it’s a good idea for people to plan ahead to get their papers in.

"If people are posting their votes, they should post by Tuesday 4 October to be sure the papers reach us in time.

"Otherwise the best option is to drop voting papers in one of the ballot boxes at the Council offices in Rolleston, or one of our libraries or Council facilities.

"We have ballot box locations across the district, and voters can drop their papers in right up until voting closes."

Voting is available at the Council’s Rolleston offices, at the Darfield, Leeston and Lincoln libraries, Te Ara Ätea, Selwyn Aquatic Centre, Selwyn Sports Centre, Lincoln Event Centre, and West Melton Community and Recreation Centre during normal open hours all week, and right up to 12 midday next Saturday.

People who are eligible to vote but haven’t received voting papers, or who have moved since they last enrolled, can apply for a special vote by contacting the Council on 0800 SELWYN (735 996) or email electoral.officer@selwyn.govt.nz.

Voters can also apply for a special vote at the Darfield, Leeston and Lincoln libraries, and at Te Ara Ätea, during open hours.

As at 4pm on Thursday (29 October) the total voting return for Selwyn was at 17.23% - slightly ahead of the same period in 2019. Total turnout in Selwyn in 2019 was 41.86%.

Mr Hill says councils across New Zealand are encouraging voters to get their votes in early. "Local elections are an important way for people to have a say on issues that are important in their local communities, and on how services and facilities are planned and developed for the future," he says.

Preliminary results for the Selwyn elections are expected to be available from mid-afternoon on Saturday and will be published on the Council website as soon as they are available.

More information on the 2022 local elections is available on the Council’s elections page at selwyn.govt.nz/elections.