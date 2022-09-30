ChoctoberFest starts tomorrow in Porirua - Council

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 12:43

ChoctoberFest is coming to Porirua - the home of Whittaker’s chocolate.

Throughout October, 17 Porirua hospitality businesses will be offering unique new creations, all featuring iconic Whittaker’s chocolate.

Porirua City Council has created ChoctoberFest as a way to showcase the city’s fantastic hospitality businesses, while celebrating the much-loved Whittaker’s brand, made right here in Porirua.

For the whole month, 16 Porirua cafés will be serving up unique chocolate drinks, vying for the title of Top of the Chocs, and from 8-16 October, 10 Porirua cafés will offer delicious baked treats as part of the Whittaker’s Bake Off.

The names are as varied as the creations, with entries such as Whittaker’s Banoffee Slice, Caramel Sliced Hot Chocolate, Elsdon Brown Butter S’more, Raspberry Gateau Hot Chocolate, Dark Doris Top to Bottom, Whittakers-tini, and Right in the Nuts.

Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest to see everything that’s on offer and once you’ve tried them, rate your favourites.

Reuben Friend, Council’s General Manager Community and Partnerships, says with an array of hot and cold drinks, imaginative baked creations, vegan options and even a cocktail, the hardest part will be picking what to try first.

"There’s no doubt that the past few years have been tough on local businesses, so opportunities like this give them a chance to show the city and wider region what they’ve got to offer," he says.

"We’re over the moon to have Whittaker’s supporting our first ever ChoctoberFest. We know how much Kiwis love Whittaker’s, so we invite people from far and wide to come visit us in Porirua and try something delicious.

"We want this to be an annual event for Porirua City and we can’t wait to get stuck in."

Follow @ChoctoberFestPorirua on Facebook for sneak peaks, behind the scenes and to win vouchers. Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest for all the info.