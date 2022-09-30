World Vegetarian Month 2022 - NZ Vegetarian Society

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 14:22

October is World Vegetarian Month, starting with World Vegetarian Day on 1st October, encompassing World Animal Day on October 4th and ending with World Vegan Day on 1st November.

"This month is a good opportunity to promote healthy living, sustainability and kindness to animals. It is important to encourage everyone to see how vegetarian values can help the world. Now more than ever, we have seen the impact human activities have on the environment, we all have a responsibility to create a kinder, healthier world through our choices." Says Julia Clements, President of the NZ Vegetarian Society.

The NZ Vegetarian Society is starting the October celebrations by encouraging everyone to give plant-based eating a go and start our 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge. Everyone who starts the challenge in October will receive a free NZVS membership for a year and a Hell Pizza voucher! Including this, we’ve compiled delicious new recipes on our website to inspire and help keep everyone on their plant-based eating journey.

World Vegetarian Day also marks the voting stage opening of the annual Think Kind Student Competition. The competition promotes animal compassion. It helps young people recognize ways they can help and develop skills that can be used to benefit others. Voting for the finalists will be open to the public on our website from 1st October. The winner of the People's Choice award will win $1,000 for their school and will be announced on World Vegan Day 1st November.

This year’s finalists will receive wonderful prize packs. Thank you to our sponsors: Cookie Time, Hell Pizza, Pathfinder Asset Management, Pasta Vera, GoodnessMe - We Love Good Food, OSM, The Baker's Son NZ, Angel Food, Annies Fruit Snacks, Panna Soaps, Food Nation, Goodbye - Natural Outdoor Skin Care, Proper Crisps and The Richmond Food Co.