Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 15:30

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato on Friday 9 December.

Stunning images unveiled as Wildlife Photographer of the Year arrives at Waikato Museum

This exhibition will showcase exceptional photographs which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. Using photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

"This is the most prestigious photography award of its kind and we are thrilled to be the first New Zealand hosts for this year’s exhibition," says Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

"Wildlife Photographer of the Year provides a global platform to showcase some of the best photography talent from around the world for over 55 years. This year’s award-winners includes a stunning image by New Zealander photographer Richard Robinson, highlighting the work done to protect New Zealand's population of tohoraa/southern right whales."

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the country to Waikato Museum to see these incredible images, including those with a passion for photography, the environment, and our natural world."

Launching in 1965, today the competition receives entries from over 90 countries all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

The judges of the fifty-eighth Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition had an extremely difficult task. Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, will be announced on 11 October 2022 during a glittering awards show hosted by wildlife presenter and conservationist Chris Packham.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum says, 'Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder. These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot - from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce back of a protected species.’

Exhibition information:

Dates and times: 9 December 2022 to 23 April 2023, open daily 10am to 5pm

Entry fees apply for this exhibition

More information: www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/wildlife