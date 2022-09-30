Caritas appoints new head of programmes

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 15:36

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Head of Programmes who will lead its international development and humanitarian work.

"I'm delighted to announce that Nina Tu'i has been appointed to the role of Head of Programmes for Caritas. This concludes a robust, thorough and competitive recruitment process and I invite you to join with me in welcoming Nina as she joins the Caritas whanau," said Caritas Chief Executive, Mena Antonio.

"Nina brings with her 15 years' of experience leading international development projects in the Pacific. She has a track record in developing lasting relationships with diverse stakeholders to achieve joint objectives. In addition to having strong project and programme management, Nina also has experience with international disaster response, emergency management, and financial management including annual budgeting and reporting" said Ms Antonio.

Nina's ability in research, monitoring, evaluation and learning will be a real asset to Caritas as we seek to strengthen our programmes work in a post-Covid context. Nina is a graduate of Massey University where she gained a Master of International Development with Distinction.

Nina lived in the Pacific for 12 years (Tonga, Samoa and Fiji) and led the work for the principal scientific and technical organisation in the Pacific, the Pacific Community (SPC) related to educational research. Nina's breadth of experience ranges from leading the implementation of community development projects in the Pacific to managing international development projects for the New Zealand Government.

Nina is married with two children. Her starting date at Caritas will be 31 October.