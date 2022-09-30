Greyhound trainer attempts to thwart drug test - SAFE For Animals

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 15:37

Another greyhound has tested positive for methamphetamine in the racing industry. The drug was detected in June 2022 in Palmerston North only after the trainer used a string of excuses to delay the urine swab by two hours.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said methamphetamine detections in the greyhound racing industry are a result of extreme negligence.

"Methamphetamine can cause agitation, seizures, and even death in greyhounds," said de Roo.

"What’s particularly horrifying is that methamphetamine detections are becoming more common in the greyhound racing industry, despite calls from the Government to increase animal welfare standards."

In another decision earlier this month, the Racing Integrity Board said that compared with harness racing and thoroughbred racing, detections are more prevalent within the greyhound racing Industry and they’re becoming more common.

Last year, the greyhound racing industry was formally put on notice, with the Racing Ministry at the time, Grant Robertson, identifying data recording, transparency, and animal welfare as areas that needed improvement.

"Greyhound racing has had ample opportunity over the last nine years to make improvements, and the industry’s litany of animal welfare failures should be resulting in an immediate ban."