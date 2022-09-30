Week on our Streets, Friday 30 September - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 16:15

The below information relates to events, extended projects and major works requiring lane closures or road closures in Hamilton City, which are likely to cause traffic delays.

Occasionally, major events may cause lane or road closures. For minor works, please refer to the minor roadworks page.

Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. Traffic management may be in place to ensure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, can navigate these areas safely while work is underway. Works and dates are subject to change based on factors such as wet weather and staff availability.

Upcoming works and events

Collingwood Street - road closure

Collingwood Street (from Anglesea Street to Tristram Street) will be closed from 7pm to 5am each night from Tuesday 4 October to Friday 7 October for road resurfacing. Property owners will have both footpath and property access during these works. Detours will be in place for vehicle traffic.

Caro Street - eastbound lane closure

Caro Street will be closed to westbound traffic on Saturday 1 October from 12pm to 5pm for a drive-through voting centre for Hamilton City Council local elections.

Ongoing works/delays

Wairere Drive / Ruakura Road intersection - expect delays

Please expect delays at the Wairere Drive and Ruakura Road intersection until late November while intersection upgrade works are underway.

Heaphy Terrace - lane closures

Heaphy Terrace (from Alfred Street to Oxford Street) is closed until early-November for minor safety improvements. Detours are in place during the day, with full closures overnight.

Snell Drive - road closure

Snell Drive (from Magee Place to Winstone Avenue) is closed until mid-October for wastewater network upgrades. There is also a no right turn from Winstone Avenue onto Snell Drive. Residents continue to have both footpath and property access during these works. Detours are in place for vehicle traffic.

Borman Road - road closure

Borman Road (from Te Manatu Drive to Hartford Terrace) is closed until mid-November for the installation of wastewater pipes. Residents continue to have both footpath and property access during these works. Detours are in place for vehicle traffic.

Gerrand Place - lane closed

Gerrand Place is closed from 7am to 6pm each day until the end of November for footpath renewal. Residents and guests will continue to have property access during these works.

Reminder

Please follow instructions from the work crews. Thank you for your patience and understanding - it is appreciated.