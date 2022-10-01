Police patrols at shopping centres continue - New Zealand Police

Saturday, 1 October, 2022 - 14:05

Police will continue to have focused foot and vehicle patrols around retail shopping centres and malls, as New Zealanders head into the school holiday period from this weekend.

We acknowledge there have been incidents at some shopping centres during opening hours recently, which has rightly caused concern amongst the community.

Police work with management and retailers at shopping centres across our cities on a regular and ongoing basis, providing advice to help keep their stores secure.

We have also deployed additional staff where necessary.

Our staff have increased patrols in shopping malls and retail areas that have been the target of recent offending.

While shopping malls often employ their own security personnel to provide reassurance and a preventative presence in the mall, Police always takes the lead in responding to criminal activity.

There continue to be individuals within our communities who think it is acceptable to unlawfully take property and threaten or harm others.

Police work hard to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, responding quickly when offences occur and bringing offenders before the courts.