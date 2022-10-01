Police Administration Delays are Compromising Business - Sporting Shooters Association NZ

Saturday, 1 October, 2022 - 20:58

Police poor administration is jeopardizing legitimate business people. Here in his own words is a story from a Firearms Dealer typical of the many complaints we are receiving says Neville Dodd, President of the Sporting Shooters Association.

" The licence for this year, applied for back in August 2021, arrived in June 2022..... Ten months....for an annual licence.... the mind boggles.

Surely they can do better than this?

It used to take six weeks max before the government made all the rule changes.....

The bottleneck seems to be the dearth of vetting personnel, most of them having been dismissed it seems. The record keepers in Kapiti seem to be very efficient I have to say, but that avails us nothing if it takes months for vetters to fit you in, and now that ALL referees are re-interviewed every year, that makes it all the worse.

We live, nevertheless, in hope."