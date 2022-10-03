Wellington to host the State of Australasia Cities Conference 2023

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 09:57

For the first time in its 20-year history, the State of Australasia Cities Conference will be held in Aotearoa New Zealand next year.

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington is hosting the annual urban research conference, which will take place from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 December 2023 with a post-graduate symposium preceding the conference earlier in the week from Sunday 3 to Tuesday 5 December.

Organising and contributing to the conference has been a nation-wide effort, with support from the urban research community across all of Aotearoa. The 2023 co-chairs are Te Herenga Waka’s lecturer in urban geography Dr Mirjam Schindler, Hutt City Council’s head of urban development Dr Becky Kiddle (NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi), and the University of Waikato’s Professor of environmental planning Iain White.

This year’s theme is Pacific futures: Australasian cities in transition. Discussions and presentations will centre around the identity of our cities in relation to indigenous communities, trans-Tasman networks, and the wider Asia-Pacific.

Dr Kiddle says that as part of this, when the conference was designed, it was important to drive best practice in ensuring Indigenous voices were at the forefront.

"We have set up an Indigenous caucus made up of MÄori academics, practitioners and community from across the country to support conference organisation and to ensure conference outcomes are meaningful for Indigenous communities in both Aotearoa and Australia."

The theme also recognises that Australasian cities and communities are increasingly ‘living on the edge’. Dr Schindler says climate change is forcing a rethink about what matters to and in our cities.

"Coastal adaptation and disaster preparedness will be key focuses at next year’s conference, exploring the transformations necessary for creating cities and communities that respond to Australasian climate challenges and reflect our distinctive geographies."

She says that hosting the conference in Wellington also provides an opportunity to take advantage of Te Herenga Waka’s links with government.

"It offers particular opportunities to connect research with policy and practice, influence evidence-based policy outcomes, and shape future research trajectories to be of direct use to policymakers and practitioners."

Professor White says bringing the premier urban conference to Aotearoa is an incredibly exciting opportunity.

"We decided early on that developing a nation-wide bid to host SOAC, involving researchers from all eight Universities as well as other researchers, practitioners, and tangata whenua, would allow us to showcase our excellent research and provide new collaborations that will have a lasting legacy for urban research, practice, and policy in Aotearoa."

Te Herenga Waka will provide access to lecture theatres, seminar rooms, and technology support. The conference will operate on a hybrid model, with sessions delivered in real time in-person and streamed online.

Wellington participants will also have a range of local field trips and evening events co-organised by local partners to further augment their conference experience. The evening events will be free and may be designed to involve sponsors, wider governmental and industry stakeholders, and the political and practice communities.