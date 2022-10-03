Summer makeovers for local camping ground - Hurunui District Council

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 10:34

Campgrounds around Hurunui can look forward to a facelift, thanks to a successful external tourism fund application. In March, Hurunui District Council applied for a share of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF), to improve Council-owned campground facilities across the District. In June, $354,023.50 was granted, which covers 50% of the District-wide campground upgrade work.

Eight campgrounds submitted, the community groups working closely with Council Officers and facility block provider Kiwicamp, to establish the requirements to enhance services and generate more revenue. Kiwicamp will be providing digital honesty boxes, solar power systems, charging stations for caravans, cars and e-bikes, boom gates and security, WIFI Pods, as well as fitted-out laundry, shower, toilet and kitchen facilities.

Chief Operations Officer Dan Harris said working closely with the local communities meant the unique style and feel of each campground will be upheld.

Aligning with the Council’s Strategy for the District’s growth, the building of infrastructure in camping grounds helps to maximise economic productivity and support recreation in Hurunui. The Council’s Strategy for Vibrant Communities is achieved through upgrading and delivering required infrastructure in the campgrounds, establishing needs and gaps to target customer engagement.

Harris was confident these developments in the campgrounds will encourage easier payment for visitors, thanks to the digital honesty boxes rather than the current cash honesty box system. This will mean increased revenue for the campgrounds.

"Having quality campgrounds means vibrant communities, and healthy tourism, which collectively helps achieve successful planning for the District’s future," said Harris.

Campgrounds which have taken part in the recent round of TIF funding:

Hurunui River Mouth, Motunau Beach Reserve, Scargill Motunau Reserve, Culverden Domain, Waikari Reserve, Hawarden Domain, Amberley Beach, Balmoral Reserve.

-- The TIF application did not cater for private sector-led projects and/or commercial ventures.