Tararua DC, Te Awa Community Foundation announce Funders Forum in November

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 13:32

Tararua District Council is partnering with Te Awa Community Foundation to organise the 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum - a free-to-attend event for anyone in the community wanting to connect with funders or learn more about the various funding opportunities available.

Last year’s inaugural "Funding Information Evening" was held at The Hub in Dannevirke and had a crowd of people in attendance from across the district. The evening provided people with an opportunity to hear from funders about the funding opportunities available for groups, organisations and individuals in the Tararua District.

This year’s event, the 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum, will be held in Pahiatua at the Bush Multisports Stadium on Thursday 3 November. The event will include a funding panel, quick-fire presentations from funders and a networking hour. Doors will open at 5:30pm and presentations will begin at 6pm.

Photo: 2021 Funding Information Evening held at The Hub in Dannevirke.

Mark Maxwell, Tararua District Council’s Group Manager - Economic and Community Development said, "We were delighted with the turnout last year. This demonstrated that there is a clear need for these networking opportunities between funders and communities."

"We’ve taken on the feedback we received at last year’s event and shortened the presentations so that there is more time for networking. We’re excited to hold the event in Pahiatua this year and will continue to shift the event around the district each year."

Funders confirmed for attendance at this years’ Forum are scheduled to be announced on Monday, 10 October 2022. More information about the event can be found on the council’s website (www.tararuadc.govt.nz/fundersforum) and general enquiries should go to Kimberley Stevens on 0274440069 or kimberley.stevens@tararuadc.govt.nz.