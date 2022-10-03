'New book explores link between God, humans and film'

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 13:45

Cambridge-based theologian Dr Richard Goodwin has just launched his first book that explores film-going as an occasion for religious experience.

The book is entitled, Seeing Is Believing: The Revelation of God Through Film. Goodwin says that film-going experiences can be understood as a form of general revelation, albeit one that takes place in the context of culture and history.

"People sometimes have a sense of encountering God through movies. How should we understand this? In my book I suggest that these experiences can be understood as a form of general revelation," says Goodwin.

He also explores how film can create emotional responses to the divine in ways unique to the medium. By looking at examples ranging from old, black-and-white European films to more contemporary Hollywood movies, Goodwin offers a thorough exploration of the possibilities and limits of film as a revelatory medium.

"Often these experiences have a significant emotional component that is not purely cognitive, which raises the question of what role does emotion play in these kinds of revelatory experiences? " says Goodwin. "Psychologists say that emotion acts like a "searchlight," guiding our perception of certain aspects of reality. I think some movies invite the audience to feel certain emotions that, in turn, may guide them to those aspects of life or reality or creation that help them "tune into" God's presence, a form of revelation".

According to Goodwin, emotions like awe, wonder and "connectedness" that are elicited by film may actually change our awareness, putting us in a place of greater receptivity to God.

"Often when theologians and preachers talk about movies, they only focus on the story or theme. But the film is a visual medium, so we should pay attention to how those movies are crafted, including the images. By paying attention to the aesthetics, we're more attuned to the kinds of emotions that films are inviting us to feel. And we're therefore doing greater justice to the film-viewing experience."

Movies that inspired Goodwin to write this book included Magnolia, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Tree of Life, Silent Light and Ordet.

"These are mostly pretty artsy movies. It's not that I'm a movie snob. It's just that commercial cinema tends to prioritise narrative over images. Because I focus on visuals, the best examples for my position tend to be arthouse movies. But the basic ideas apply equally to more mainstream movies," he says.

The publisher is IVP Academic of Illinois and the book was released in July 2022. The official book launch was held at the Good Union, Cambridge on Friday 30 September 2022.