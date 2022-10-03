'Auckland Transport Chair and CEO must resign or be sacked'

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 14:11

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the current board and management of Auckland Transport have failed ratepayers by allowing the closure of the Southern, Eastern and Onehunga rail lines.

On Monday, KiwiRail announced that a section of the Southern Line and the Onehunga Line would be closed between January and March next year for maintenance, while the Eastern Line is to be closed for most of 2023.

Auckland Transport now has the responsibility of providing replacement bus services for the thousands of daily commuters who will be affected. However, the Council-Controlled Organisation has an abysmal record when it comes to service delivery.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "We have absolutely no confidence in Auckland Transport’s ability to ensure that replacement buses run with the same frequency and reliability. Given the existing bus driver shortage, this is simply impossible."

"The question is why did Auckland Transport put itself in an impossible situation? The interim CEO, in his capacity as the Executive General Manager of Integrated Networks should have ensured that all necessary maintenance work was completed during the major shutdowns of 2020 and 2021," Mr. Van Veen said. "They certainly shouldn't have waited until now to tell us."

"The failure of Auckland Transport to prevent a year-long disruption to rail services is a damning indictment on the current board and management. They should do the honourable thing and resign. If they won’t, the next Mayor and Council must sack them."