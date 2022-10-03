Parts of Skills joins Te Pukenga Work Based Learning Limited

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 15:44

Learners and employers across specialist trades, business services, and government regulation are now officially learning with Te PÅ«kenga, as kaimahi (staff) from parts of Skills joined Te PÅ«kenga today.

The 95 kaimahi from Skills who have moved to Te PÅ«kenga work with around 2000 employers nationally and annually to support around 15,000 workplace apprentices and trainees across the motu.

Kaimahi joined a pÅwhiri at NgÄ Kete WÄnanga Marae at MIT in Auckland (MIT Marae) welcoming them to Te PÅ«kenga subsidiary Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning (WBL).

"Today is a landmark for on-job learning," says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive of Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning.

"We’ve been working closely with Skills for over a year to make sure that Äkonga (learners), employers and industry get uninterrupted service now during this transition, along with the upcoming benefits of further akÅnga support within Te PÅ«kenga.

"We’re delighted to welcome them to our whÄnau. Making the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved is critically important," says Toby.

The kaimahi from parts of Skills transitioning to WBL will join colleagues from eight other industry training organisations that have transitioned to WBL: BCITO, Careerforce, Competenz, Connexis, HITO, MITO, Primary ITO, and ServiceIQ.