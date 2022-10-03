September New Vehicle Registrations - Motor Industry Association

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 17:02

The Motor Industry Association’s Mark Stockdale says that 14,879 registrations of new vehicles for the month of September, while the second strongest of a month of September on record, is down 9.9 percent compared to September last year. Overall, the market year to date is 0.2 percent down on the first nine months of 2021. September was boosted by strong sales if fully electric vehicles.

Registrations of 10,601 passenger cars and SUV’s were down 10.7% (1,273 units) on the same month last year but is still ahead of 2021 year to date by 2.2% (up 1,872 units).

Registrations of 4,278 new commercial vehicles were down 7.9% (366 units) on September last year. Year to date sales of commercial vehicles is down 5.4% (2,114 units) on the first nine months of 2021.

Like August, September registrations benefited from strong deliveries of back orders for pure electric vehicles (BEVs), with 2,418 units going to new owners.

Key points

Overall, September 2022 registrations of 14,879 vehicles were down 9.9% (1639 units) on the same month in 2021, and slightly down 0.2% (244 units) on 2021 year to date.

There were 2,355 BEV passenger vehicles, 45 BEV light commercial vehicles, 18 BEV heavy vehicles, 491 PHEV’s and 1674 petrol hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

Registration of 10,601 passenger and SUVs for September 2022 were down 10.7% (1,273 units) on September 2021 and commercial vehicle registrations of 4,278 were down 7.9% (366 units) compared to September 2021.

The top three models for the month of September were the Tesla Model Y (1502 units), followed by the Ford Ranger (1043 units) and the Toyota Hilux in third place (989 units).

Year to date the top three models are the Toyota Hilux (7,621 units), followed by the Ford Ranger (7,450 units) and the Mitsubishi Outlander (7,139 units).

Registrations of heavy vehicles remains strong with 746 units for the month. Market leaders in September / 2022

Toyota retained the overall market leader with 18% market share (2,668 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 14% (2,094 units) and Tesla in third spot with 10% market share (1,554 units).

Market share year to date, Toyota has retained the lead with 17% (21,131 units), followed by Mitsubishi 15% share (18,964 units) and then Ford with 8% (9,679 units).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 2,400 light vehicle and 18 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in September. The top selling models were the Tesla Model Y (1502 units) followed by the BYD ATTO 3 (221 units) and the MG ZS (178 units).

Registrations of plug-in hybrids were steady with 491 units registered for the month. The top selling models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (167 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (138 units) and then the Hyundai Ioniq (41 units).

There were 1,674 hybrids registered in the month of September, with the top selling models being the Toyota RAV4 (246 units) followed by the Toyota Yaris Cross (184 units) and the Hyundai Ioniq (150 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales September / 2022

Mitsubishi was the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 16% market share (1,649 units) followed by Tesla with 15% (1,554 units) and then Toyota with 14% market share (1,509 units).

Mitsubishi retain the market share lead for passenger and SUV year to date with 15% share (13,205 units), followed by Toyota with 14% share (11,929 units) and then Kia with 11% share (9,180 units)

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Tesla Model Y (1502 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (867 units) and then the Mitsubishi ASX (410 units).

Commercial vehicle sales September / 2022

The market for light commercial vehicles has strengthened over recent months. Toyota retained the commercial vehicle sector lead with 27% market share (1,159 units) followed by Ford with 25% (1,063 units) and Mitsubishi in third with 10% market share (445 units).

The Ford Ranger took top spot for the month of September as the bestselling commercial model with 24% share (1,043 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 23% share (989 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 9% market share (379 units).

Market share year to date, the Toyota Hilux has retained the lead (21% share and 7,621 units) leads followed by the Ford Ranger (20% share and 7,450 units) and then the Mitsubishi Triton (14% share and 5,316 units).

Segmentation

The tops spots were the SUV medium segment with 29% share followed by SUV compact vehicles also with 21% then the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 14% market share.

Year to date small to medium segments comprise 59% of the total market.